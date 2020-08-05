Hong Kong reports 85 coronavirus cases as authorities battle third wave

Updates death toll to 43

HONG KONG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 85 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including three that were locally transmitted, as authorities battle to control a third wave of the outbreak which has seen a resurgence in infections over the past month.

Since late January, around 3,700 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 43 of whom have died. Wednesday's figure was up marginally from Tuesday's 80 cases.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Writing by Farah Master; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

