Hong Kong Reportedly Picks ConsenSys for Digital Currency Pilot Project

Ethereum workshop ConsenSys said it has been chosen by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) to assist in Hong Kong and ThailandÃ¢ÂÂs cross-border central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot.

ConsenSys said in a Friday announcement it will Ã¢ÂÂwork on the second implementation stageÃ¢ÂÂ of those countriesÃ¢ÂÂ Project Inthanon-LionRock CBDC alongside consultancy PricewaterhouseCoopers and Forms, a Hong Kong fintech.

A joint effort by HKMA and the Bank of Thailand, Project Inthanon-LionRock is examining if, where and how distributed ledger technology (DLT) might enhance cross-border payments between commercial banks.

Inthanon-LionRockÃ¢ÂÂs third phase wrapped in December 2019 with the development of a workable CBDC prototype. Project leads determined CBDC could indeed make cross-border payments more efficient but did not specify concrete next steps.

HKMA did not immediately confirm the partnership. Further details were not available by press time.

