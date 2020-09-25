Cryptocurrencies

Hong Kong Reportedly Picks ConsenSys for Digital Currency Pilot Project

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
Hong Kong and Thai officials collaborating on Project Inthanon-Lionrock. (HKMA)

Ethereum workshop ConsenSys said it has been chosen by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) to assist in Hong Kong and ThailandÃ¢ÂÂs cross-border central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot.

  • ConsenSys said in a Friday announcement it will Ã¢ÂÂwork on the second implementation stageÃ¢ÂÂ of those countriesÃ¢ÂÂ Project Inthanon-LionRock CBDC alongside consultancy PricewaterhouseCoopers and Forms, a Hong Kong fintech.
  • A joint effort by HKMA and the Bank of Thailand, Project Inthanon-LionRock is examining if, where and how distributed ledger technology (DLT) might enhance cross-border payments between commercial banks.
  • Inthanon-LionRockÃ¢ÂÂs third phase wrapped in December 2019 with the development of a workable CBDC prototype. Project leads determined CBDC could indeed make cross-border payments more efficient but did not specify concrete next steps.
  • HKMA did not immediately confirm the partnership. Further details were not available by press time.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    Crypto Outperforms Gold, Equities in 2020

    Antoni Trenchev, co-founder at Nexo, discusses the gains in cryptocurrencies and his outlook for the market. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: European Open.”

    4 hours ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular