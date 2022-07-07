Hong Kong regulator Ashley Alder to be new Financial Conduct Authority chair

Ashley Alder, chief executive of Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), will step down to become chair of Britain's Financial Conduct Authority, the SFC said in a statement on Friday.

Alder has lead Hong Kong's markets watchdog since 2011, and will take up his new post in January 2023.

