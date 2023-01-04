Hong Kong raises $5.8 bln in green bonds -term sheets

By Scott Murdoch

SYDNEY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's government has raised $5.8 billion in dollar, euro and offshore yuan green bonds, according to term sheets reviewed by Reuters on Thursday, with investor demand stronger than expected.

There was $3 billion raised in four dollar tranches of 3-, 5- 10- and 30-years, the term sheets showed.

Ten billion yuan ($1.45 billion) was raised in two-and five-year tranches.

A further 1.25 billion euro ($1.33 billion) was issued in two- and seven-year tranches.

The U.S. dollar 3-year bonds were sold at Treasuries plus 35 basis points (bps), 5-years at plus 70 bps, 10-years at plus 95 bps and 30-years at plus 145 bps. The final price was significantly tighter than first flagged to investors when the deal was launched on Wednesday.

Euro bonds were priced for the two years at midswaps plus 70 bps and 7 years at midswaps plus 110 bps.

The offshore yuan bonds had a yield of 3% for two years and 3.3% for five years.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority, which oversees the city's debt issuance programs, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The final deal size was larger then sources had told Reuters on Tuesday when the transaction was expected to raise $5 billion.

($1 = 6.8875 yuan)

($1 = 0.9410 euros)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Tom Hogue and Kim Coghill)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.