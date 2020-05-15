Hong Kong Q1 GDP shrinks 8.9% y/y in worst recession on record

Contributor
Twinnie Siu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Hong Kong's economy shrank 8.9% in the first quarter compared with a year earlier, the government said on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic dealt a heavy blow to the city following months of social unrest.

HONG KONG, May 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's economy shrank 8.9% in the first quarter compared with a year earlier, the government said on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic dealt a heavy blow to the city following months of social unrest.

It is the third straight quarter of year-on-year contractions for the Asian financial hub, and its worst quarterly drop since records began in 1974.

The first quarter's pace compares with a decline of 3.0% in the previous quarter, and an advance estimate of negative 8.9%.

On a quarterly basis, the economy contracted a seasonally adjusted 5.3% for the January-to-March period, after a revised 0.5% drop in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The government also reiterated its forecast for this year of a 4% to 7% contraction for Hong Kong's economy.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((twinnie.siu@thomsonreuters.com; 852-2841 5763;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More