Hong Kong Q1 GDP rebounds 2.7% y/y, beating estimates

HONG KONG, May 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's economy grew 2.7% in the first quarter from a year earlier, advance government data showed on Tuesday, snapping four consecutive quarters of contraction thanks to a revival of domestic economic activities and inbound tourism.

The data confirmed a figure provided by Hong Kong leader John Lee earlier in the day ahead of the official release.

Economists from Barclays expected Q1 GDP to contract 0.9% while Natixis and Hang Seng Bank forecast a growth of 1.1% and 2.5%, respectively. The city's economy shrank a revised 4.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Louise Heavens)

