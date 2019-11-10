Hong Kong protester shot by police as chaos erupts across city -media

Recasts throughout with details of shooting, protests

HONG KONG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong police opened fire and hit at least one protester on Monday, media reported, as chaos erupted across the city a day after officers fired tear gas to break up demonstrations that are now entering their sixth month.

Police fired live rounds at protesters on the eastern side of Hong Kong island, Cable TV and other Hong Kong media reported. Cable TV said one protester was wounded after police opened fire.

Video footage showed a protester lying in a pool of blood with his eyes wide open.

Police declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Services on some train and subway lines were disrupted early on Monday, with riot police deployed near stations and shopping malls. Protesters used barricades to block roads across the Chinese-ruled financial hub, with long traffic jams in some areas.

Activists blocked roads and trashed shopping malls across Hong Kong's New Territories and Kowloon peninsula on Sunday during a 24th straight weekend of anti-government unrest.

The latest violence comes after a student died in hospital last week following a high fall as protesters were being dispersed by police.

Protesters are angry about what they see as police brutality and meddling by Beijing in the former British colony's freedoms, guaranteed by the "one country, two systems" formula put in place when the territory returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

(Reporting by Donny Kwowk and Anne Marie Roantree; Writing by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Paul Tait)

((annemarie.roantree@thomsonreuters.com; +852 97387151; Reuters Messaging: annemarie.roantree.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.