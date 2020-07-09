Hong Kong police arrest seven over stabbing of officer on July 1

HONG KONG, July 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong police said on Friday they have arrested seven people for "assisting" a suspect in the stabbing of a police officer during a protest against a new national security law on July 1.

Authorities arrested five males and two females aged between 24-71 on suspicion of offences including helping to arrange the suspect purchase an air ticket and transportation to the airport, police said at a press briefing.

On July 2, police arrested a 24-year-old man at the airport on suspicion of stabbing and wounding an officer during the demonstration just hours after the new law was imposed.

(Reporting By Yanni Chow, Carol Mang and Donny Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((annemarie.roantree@thomsonreuters.com; +852 97387151; Reuters Messaging: annemarie.roantree.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.