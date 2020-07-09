US Markets

Hong Kong police arrest seven over stabbing of officer on July 1

Yanni Chow Reuters
Carol Mang Reuters
Donny Kwok Reuters
HONG KONG, July 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong police said on Friday they have arrested seven people for "assisting" a suspect in the stabbing of a police officer during a protest against a new national security law on July 1.

Authorities arrested five males and two females aged between 24-71 on suspicion of offences including helping to arrange the suspect purchase an air ticket and transportation to the airport, police said at a press briefing.

On July 2, police arrested a 24-year-old man at the airport on suspicion of stabbing and wounding an officer during the demonstration just hours after the new law was imposed.

(Reporting By Yanni Chow, Carol Mang and Donny Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

