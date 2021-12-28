Hong Kong police arrest 6 current or former staff of online media outlet

Hong Kong's Police National Security Department said early on Wednesday it had arrested six current or former senior staff from an online media firm "for conspiracy to publish seditious publication."

Hong Kong broadcaster TVB said the six are current or former staff from pro-democracy news website Stand News.

