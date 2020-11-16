Hong Kong plans to shorten IPO settlement time to one day

Adds details

HONG KONG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong plans to shorten the time lag between an initial public offering (IPO) being priced and when the company's shares start trading to as little as one day from the current average of more than five working days.

The proposed change, which was announced by bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing 0388.HK through a consultation paper on Monday, has long been on the wish-list of bankers and investors in the Asian financial hub.

It would also align Hong Kong, one of the world's largest fundraising centres globally, with rivals such as New York and make listings more attractive to companies and their advisers.

The time lag is particularly problematic when markets are volatile, as participants say it leaves them exposed to market falls between the shares pricing and trading.

The proposal involves replacing separate channels and paper-based communication with a single digital platform for the exchange, IPO bankers, retail brokers and regulators.

The consultation paper also proposes changes aimed at reducing the impact of IPOs on Hong Kong dollar liquidity.

Interbank lending rates surged in the build-up to Ant Group's $37 billion joint Hong Kong Shanghai IPO and hit nine-year lows after the listing was suddenly suspended.

Under current arrangements, mass-market focused brokers must pay in advance for all the shares bid for by their clients. As retail investor demand for shares in Hong Kong IPOs can outstrip supply by a hundred times or more, this can tie up large amounts of cash.

The new proposals suggest paying for shares only after they have been allocated.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips & Ramakrishnan M.)

