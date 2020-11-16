Hong Kong plans to shorten IPO settlement time to one day

HONG KONG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong plans to shorten the time lag between an initial public offering (IPO) being priced and when the company's shares start trading to as little as one day from the current average of more than five working days.

The proposed change, which was announced by bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing 0388.HK through a consultation paper on Monday, has long been on the wish-list of bankers and investors in the Asian financial hub.

The time lag is particularly problematic, investors say, especially when markets are volatile.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

