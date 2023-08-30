News & Insights

Hong Kong overnight interbank offered rate rises to one week high

Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

August 30, 2023 — 11:32 pm EDT

Written by Georgina Lee for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong overnight interbank offered rate rose to its highest in a week on Thursday, though most other tenors fell.

The Hong Kong overnight interbank offered rate (Hibor) HIHKDOND= surged 76.2 basis points (bps) to 2.53%, the highest since Aug. 23, and the biggest single day increase in over five months. The rise on Thursday also snapped a streak of declines in the past eight days.

The one-year Hibor HKHID1YD= also rose, edging up less than 1 bp at 5.19%, the first gain in two weeks.

All other tenors fell, with the one-month Hibor, which is the benchmark banks take reference on for residential mortgages in the city, fell 4.5 bps to 3.72%, the lowest since early May.

(Reporting by Georgina Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Georgina.Lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

