Hong Kong Nov home prices drop for the 7th month

Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

December 26, 2023 — 09:44 pm EST

Written by Clare Jim for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong private home prices in November fell for the seventh month in a row to their lowest since February 2017, official data showed on Wednesday, continued to be hurt by weak buying sentiment amid a higher interest rate environment.

Home prices in the financial hub, one of the most expensive markets in the world, dropped 2% in November from the previous month, following a revised 2.1% fall in October, according to the data.

Prices have dropped 5.6% in the first 11 months of the year.

Analysts and realtors expect Hong Kong home prices could bottom mid-next year in anticipation of mortgage rate cuts.

Property agencies Hong Kong Property Services and Midland forecast prices will rise 3-5% and 5%, respectively, for the full year of 2024.

Brokerage Jefferies expected a low- to mid-single-digit drop in the next 6 months but overall a stable 2024, while UBS has forecast home prices could drop another 10% in 2024.

Hong Kong's monetary policy moves in lock-step with the United States as the city's currency HKD=D3 is pegged to the greenback in a tight range of 7.75-7.85 per dollar.

As the market interpreted the Fed's rate decision this month as a slightly larger extent of rate cuts next year than previously expected, it expected Hong Kong banks could start lowering rates in the second half of next year when interbank funding costs ease.

