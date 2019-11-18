Hong Kong May Be Devolving into a Civil War

(Hong Kong)

It might seem a bit of an over-exaggeration at this moment, but it is not too far-fetched. Hong Kong is continuing to devolve into ever more violent and disruptive protesting, and the pictures and developments seem to indicate that the situation might be devolving into a kind of disorganized civil war. Protesters have taken siege of the university in the city and the Cityâs security forces attempted unsuccessfully to forcefully take it back this morning.

FINSUM: What is the mainland going to do here? Things are getting worse and worse.

hong kong

China

protests

Beijing

civil war

