Hong Kong March retail sales soar 20.1% y/y as pandemic threat eases

Adds tourism numbers, retail data breakdown, government comment

March retail sales soar 20.1% y/y, 2nd month of growth

March tourist arrivals drop 91.9% y/y, down for 22nd month

March jewellery, watch sales up 81% y/y

Govt says inbound tourism remains in doldrums

HONG KONG, May 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's retail sales soared 20.1% in March as a slowing coronavirus infection rate allowed activity to pick up, compared to the same month a year ago when shops were closed as part of a full lockdown.

The Asian financial hub has been in recession since 2019, with tourism hit by anti-government protests and the pandemic choking domestic spending.

Retail sales in March totalled HK$27.6 billion ($3.55 billion), government data showed on Tuesday, for the second months of growth.

In February, retail sales surged 30% compared to a year earlier.

"While local consumption sentiment saw some improvement following the gradual relaxation of social distancing measures since mid-February, the near-term outlook for the retail trade is still challenging as inbound tourism remains in the doldrums," a government spokesman said.

"To attain a stronger revival of the retail trade and a broader-based economic recovery, it is essential for the community to work together to keep the epidemic under control and to actively participate in the COVID-19 vaccination programme," the spokesman added.

In volume terms, retail sales in March soared 19.8%, compared with a revised 31.6% surge the previous month.

Online retail sales in March grew 43.3% in value year on year, compared to 56.5% in February and 91.3% in January.

Sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts, which depend heavily on mainland tourists, surged 81.0% in March versus a 114.1% surge in February, the data showed.

Clothing, footwear and allied products surged 75.5% in March, compared with a 89.4% growth in February.

Hong Kong's economy grew 7.8% in the first quarter, ending a run of six consecutive quarters of annual contractions, with hopes for a continued recovery largely pinned on the government's vaccination drive.

Official forecasts are for the economy to grow between 3.5% and 5.5% in 2021, after a 6.1% contraction in 2020.

($1 = 7.7670 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

