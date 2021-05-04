Commodities

Hong Kong March retail sales soar 20.1% y/y as pandemic threat eases

Hong Kong's retail sales soared 20.1% in March as a slowing coronavirus infection rate allowed activity to pick up, compared to the same month a year ago when shops were closed as part of a full lockdown.

HONG KONG, May 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's retail sales soared 20.1% in March as a slowing coronavirus infection rate allowed activity to pick up, compared to the same month a year ago when shops were closed as part of a full lockdown.

The Asian financial hub has been in recession since 2019, with tourism hit by anti-government protests and the pandemic choking domestic spending.

Retail sales in March totalled HK$27.6 billion ($3.55 billion), government data showed on Tuesday, for the second months of growth.

In February, retail sales surged 30% compared to a year earlier.

"While local consumption sentiment saw some improvement following the gradual relaxation of social distancing measures since mid-February, the near-term outlook for the retail trade is still challenging as inbound tourism remains in the doldrums," a government spokesman said.

"To attain a stronger revival of the retail trade and a broader-based economic recovery, it is essential for the community to work together to keep the epidemic under control and to actively participate in the COVID-19 vaccination programme," the spokesman added.

In volume terms, retail sales in March soared 19.8%, compared with a revised 31.6% surge the previous month.

Online retail sales in March grew 43.3% in value year on year, compared to 56.5% in February and 91.3% in January.

Sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts, which depend heavily on mainland tourists, surged 81.0% in March versus a 114.1% surge in February, the data showed.

Clothing, footwear and allied products surged 75.5% in March, compared with a 89.4% growth in February.

Hong Kong's economy grew 7.8% in the first quarter, ending a run of six consecutive quarters of annual contractions, with hopes for a continued recovery largely pinned on the government's vaccination drive.

Official forecasts are for the economy to grow between 3.5% and 5.5% in 2021, after a 6.1% contraction in 2020.

($1 = 7.7670 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

