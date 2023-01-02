Hong Kong mandates banks for dollar, euro and offshore yuan green bonds - term sheet

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

January 02, 2023 — 08:20 pm EST

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's government has mandated investment banks to work on a dollar, euro and offshore Chinese yuan green bond issuance, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

There are eight investment banks working on the dollar and euro transactions and seven mandated on the offshore yuan tranche, the term sheet showed.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

