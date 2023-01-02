Hong Kong mandates banks for dollar, euro and offshore yuan green bonds - term sheet

SYDNEY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's government has mandated investment banks to work on a dollar, euro and offshore Chinese yuan green bond issuance, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

There are eight investment banks working on the dollar and euro transactions and seven mandated on the offshore yuan tranche, the term sheet showed.

