Hong Kong listed DFY plunges 93% on trading resumption after jumping 3,500%

HONG KONG, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Shares of China Ding Yi Feng 0612.HK tumbled as much as 93% to HK$1.60 on Thursday, their first day of trading after a 10-month suspension at the direction of Hong Kong's markets watchdog.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said on Wednesday it would begin proceedings against one or more officers of Ding Yi Feng for suspected market manipulation.

Ding Yi Feng, an investment holdings company, said in an exchange filing early on Thursday that it would withdraw its judicial review against the SFC. The company had sought to overturn the suspension of trading.

The company's shares rose by as much as 3,500% in the 18 months from the start of 2017.

