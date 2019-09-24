Hong Kong Likely To Head South Again On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Tuesday snapped the six-day losing streak in which it had tumbled almost 1,140 points or 3.9 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,280-point plateau although it's tipped to open in the red on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on a worsening outlook for the world economy and tumbling crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the properties were capped by weakness from the casinos and insurance companies.

For the day, the index picked up 58.60 points or 0.22 percent to finish at 26,281.00 after trading between 26,207.27 and 26,391.98.

Among the actives, CSPC Pharmaceutical skyrocketed 8.54 percent, while AIA Group surged 1.54 percent, Sands China plummeted 1.50 percent, Techtronic Industries plunged 1.20 percent, China Mobile soared 0.93 percent, Sino Land spiked 0.86 percent, China Mengniu Dairy tumbled 0.85 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) skidded 0.84 percent, Henderson Land jumped 0.80 percent, CNOOC climbed 0.64 percent, China Life Insurance retreated 0.43 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China declined 0.38 percent, AAC Technologies and Sun Hung Kai Properties both advanced 0.35 percent, Ping An Insurance dropped 0.33 percent, CITIC sank 0.30 percent, WH Group shed 0.28 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas added 0.26 percent, BOC Hong Kong collected 0.19 percent, Galaxy Entertainment fell 0.18 percent and New World Development was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks were unable to hold a firm opening on Tuesday, sliding throughout the day to finish firmly in the red.

The Dow shed 142.22 points or 0.53 percent to 26,807.77, while the NASDAQ lost 118.83 points or 1.46 percent to 7,993.63 and the S&P 500 fell 25.18 points or 0.84 percent to 2,966.60.

Early buying interest faded following the release of a report from the Conference Board showing a substantial deterioration in U.S. consumer confidence in September.

Stocks saw further downside in afternoon trading amid reports House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is prepared to announce a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The president has come under fire amid allegations he threatened to withhold military aid unless Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky conducted an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday as weak economic data from Asia, Europe and the U.S. raised concerns about near term energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $1.35 or 2.3 percent at $57.29 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.