News & Insights

US Markets

Hong Kong legislature unanimously passes new national security law

Credit: REUTERS/Joyce Zhou

March 19, 2024 — 07:10 am EDT

Written by James Pomfret and Jessie Pang for Reuters ->

By James Pomfret and Jessie Pang

HONG KONG, March 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Legislative Council on Tuesday unanimously passed a new national security bill within a fortnight of it first being tabled, fast-tracking a major piece of legislation that critics say further threatens the China-ruled city's freedoms.

The package, known as Article 23, updates or creates new laws and penalties to prohibit treason, sabotage, sedition, the theft of state secrets and espionage, with up to life imprisonment.

The 90-seat council stacked with pro-Beijing loyalists was first presented with the bill on March 8, following a month-long public consultation, with Hong Kong's leader John Lee calling for it to be enacted at "full speed".

All 88 lawmakers and the legislative council president voted unanimously to enact the legislation, which will come into effect on March 23.

(Reporting by James Pomfret, Jessie Pang and Edward Cho; Editing by Ed Osmond)

((james.pomfret@thomsonreuters.com; +852-28436390; Reuters Messaging: james.pomfret.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.