Hong Kong leader says Q1 GDP grew 2.7% year-on-year

May 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader John Lee said the city's economy grew 2.7% in the first quarter of 2023, ahead of official data due to be released at 0830 GMT on Tuesday.

"GDP growth in the second quarter will be better than the first quarter," Chief Executive John Lee told reporters.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim Coghill)

