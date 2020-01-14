US Markets

Hong Kong leader pledges $1.3 bln in new relief measures to prop up weakened economy

Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday pledged HK$10 billion ($1.3 billion) in new relief measures to prop up an economy as it grapple with months of anti-government protests that have hurt business confidence in the city.

The proposed new spending brings the global financial hub's total stimulus to HK$35 billion since this summer, when protests escalated and have since taken a heavy economic toll, especially in the tourism and retail sectors.

($1 = 7.7736 Hong Kong dollars)

