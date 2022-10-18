Hong Kong leader, in policy address, says aims to lure more global talent

HONG KONG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee, in his inaugural annual policy address, said on Wednesday he wanted to bolster the city's competitiveness and seek to attract more overseas talent, including graduates from top global universities.

A former career policeman with limited financial expertise, Lee became the city's leader this July, and will have the challenging task of lifting Hong Kong's regional competitiveness after its economy shrank 1.3% in the second quarter.

