Hong Kong launches green bond deal - term sheet

SYDNEY, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's government has launched a green bond deal using U.S. dollar, euro and offshore Chinese yuan denominations, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.

The term sheet did not say how much the government aimed to raise, but sources told Reuters on Monday that it was looking to receive up to $5 billion spread across the three currencies.

Book building for the issue starts Wednesday.

The US dollar bonds will be issued in three, five, 10 and 30 year tranches, the term sheet said, while the offshore yuan will be in two and five year tranches.

Initial price guidance given to investors for the US dollar was Treasuries plus 70 basis points for the three year bond, Treasuries plus 105 basis points for the 5 year, Treasuries plus 130 basis points for 10 years and Treasuries plus 190 basis points for the longest dated bond.

Investors have already lodged bids worth $6.5 billion for the US dollar portion of the deal and 19.5 billion yuan ($2.83 billion) for that tranche, according to a notice published by banks working on the deal.

The tranches and price guidance for the Euro denominated bonds are due to be published later Wednesday.

Hong Kong's Monetary Authority, which oversees the city's bond issuance programs, did not immediately repond to a request for comment.

