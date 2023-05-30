News & Insights

Hong Kong launches dollar green bond deal -term sheet

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

May 30, 2023 — 09:42 pm EDT

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, May 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's government on Wednesday launched 3-, 5- and 10-year dollar green bonds, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The term sheet did not outline how much is expected to be raised from the sale of these bonds.

The Hong Kong government and Hong Kong Monetary Authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The deal is the second green bond carried out by the city this year after it raised $5.75 billion worth of bonds in dollars, euros and green bonds in January.

Initial price guidance has been set at Treasuries plus 65 basis points for the 3-year bond, Treasuries plus 70 basis points for the 5-year and Treasuries plus 80 basis points for the longer dated bond, the term sheet showed.

