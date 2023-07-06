HONG KONG LAND HOLDINGS LD (LSE:HKLB) Price Target Increased by 8.92% to 9.53

The average one-year price target for HONG KONG LAND HOLDINGS LD (LSE:HKLB) has been revised to 9.53 / share. This is an increase of 8.92% from the prior estimate of 8.75 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.89 to a high of 12.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.61% from the latest reported closing price of 7.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in HONG KONG LAND HOLDINGS LD. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HKLB is 0.21%, a decrease of 9.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.08% to 190,757K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 31,759K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 16,677K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,333K shares, representing an increase of 26.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HKLB by 25.86% over the last quarter.

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 15,884K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,737K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,698K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HKLB by 8.60% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,548K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,476K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HKLB by 10.65% over the last quarter.

See all HONG KONG LAND HOLDINGS LD regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.