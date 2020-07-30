Hong Kong June retail sales plunge 24.8% y/y as coronavirus weighs

Hong Kong's retail sales fell 24.8% in June from a year earlier, hammered by the coronavirus outbreak which has kept tourists away and pushed many retailers and restaurants to the brink of collapse.

Sales dropped to HK$26.5 billion ($3.42 billion), government data showed on Thursday, the 17th consecutive month of decline. The drop compares with a revised 32.9% decline in May.

In volume terms, retail sales in June fell 25.4%, compared with a fall of a revised 34% in the previous month.

Sporadic anti-government protests, at a much smaller scale than demonstrations that rocked the global financial hub last year, also weighed on the retail sector, forcing some shops to close temporarily.

($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)

