Hong Kong Johnson Holdings to Review Interim Results

Hong Kong Johnson Holdings Co., Ltd. (HK:1955) has released an update.
Hong Kong Johnson Holdings Co., Ltd. is set to hold a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to discuss its interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, and potentially approve an interim dividend. This development could be a key point of interest for investors tracking the company’s performance and dividend prospects.
