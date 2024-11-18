News & Insights

Hong Kong Johnson Holdings to Review Interim Results

November 18, 2024 — 04:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hong Kong Johnson Holdings Co., Ltd. (HK:1955) has released an update.

Hong Kong Johnson Holdings Co., Ltd. is set to hold a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to discuss its interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, and potentially approve an interim dividend. This development could be a key point of interest for investors tracking the company’s performance and dividend prospects.

