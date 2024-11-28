News & Insights

Hong Kong Johnson Holdings Reports Mixed Interim Results

November 28, 2024 — 05:39 am EST

Hong Kong Johnson Holdings Co., Ltd. (HK:1955) has released an update.

Hong Kong Johnson Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a 13.1% drop in revenue to HK$714.2 million for the first half of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. Despite the revenue decline, the company achieved an 8.6% increase in gross profit, with margins improving to 6.1%. The profit attributable to equity holders slightly decreased by 4.1%, reflecting the company’s resilience in a challenging market.

