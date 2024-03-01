Hong Kong Jan retail sales rise 0.9% as tourism perks up

Jan tourist arrivals jump 24.5 times y/y vs Dec's 24.5 times y/y

HONG KONG, March 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's retail sales rose for a14th consecutive month in January as tourism continued to improve, official data showed on Friday.

Sales increased 0.9% year-on-year to HK$36.5 billion ($4.7 billion) in January, the Hong Kong government said. That compared with a 7.8% growth in December, 15.9% jump in November and a 5.8% rise in October.

"Continued increase in visitor arrivals alongside further recovery of handling capacity and organisation of mega events would bode well for retail businesses," a government spokesman said, adding government initiatives to boost consumption should also provide support.

In terms of volume, retail sales decreased 1.2% in January, compared with 4.8% increase in December, 12.4% growth in November, a 2.9% rise in October. It is the first decline in volume term since December 2022 when it slipped 0.6%.

Hong Kong's economy is expected to grow 2.5%-3.5% this year after expanding 3.2% in 2023 as the city struggles to revive its economy post-COVID while facing mounting deficits and economic headwinds.

The government will roll out more than HK$1 billion ($127 million) in support measures for its beleaguered tourism industry and the city will stage more than 80 "mega events" in the first half of the year to lure more visitors, including a monthly fireworks and drone show at its panoramic Victoria Harbour.

Visitor arrivals for January were 3.83 million, according to Hong Kong Tourism Board data. That compared to 3.93 million in December and 498,689 in January 2023.

The number of mainland Chinese visitors increased to 2.98 million in January as compared to 2.94 million in December and 280,525 in January 2023.

Sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts, which before the pandemic were mostly bought by mainland tourists, rose 25.2% year-on-year in January after a 49.5% jump in December, data showed.

Sales of clothing, footwear and accessories grew 2.8% on the year in January after a 17.9% increase in December.

($1 = 7.8278 Hong Kong dollars)

