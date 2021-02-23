Hong Kong Jan home prices edge up as optimism returns to market

Contributor
Clare Jim Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Hong Kong's home prices snapped three months of decline in January, official data showed on Wednesday, starting 2021 with a modest gain amid a jump in launches and optimism that new vaccines will speed up the economic recovery.

HONG KONG, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's home prices snapped three months of decline in January, official data showed on Wednesday, starting 2021 with a modest gain amid a jump in launches and optimism that new vaccines will speed up the economic recovery.

Private home prices in one of world's most expensive markets climbed 0.13% last month, according to the data, compared with a revised 0.3% drop in December.

Prices still rose 0.08% in the full year of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, barely extending a run of increases dating back to 2009 when prices were only a third of the current level.

Home transactions accelerated in February, as the financial centre stabilises from a new wave of coronavirus infections that started in November.

According to realtor data, developers have launched over 2,000 new flats so far this year, over 60% more than a year ago.

Property developers have also cast their vote of confidence in the property market by participating more actively in land auctions and offering higher bids this year.

A consortium led by Wharf Holdings 0004.HK won a premium land parcel at the Peak for a record floor price of $7,000 per square foot earlier this month, while CK Asset 1113.HK won a mass residential site in Kowloon for $1.33 billion last week.

Realtors generally expect home prices to stay sluggish in 2021 until vaccines are made widely available in the second half, with the full year seeing up to a 5% gain.

One million doses of the Sinovac vaccine arrived from Beijing in the former British colony last week, while Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is set to arrive in the city before the end of February. Hong Kong's 7.5 million residents can get vaccinated from Feb 26.

($1 = 7.7532 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2912 6653; Reuters Messaging: clare.jim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More