Hong Kong is failing Chinese migrants

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - On Feb. 16 officials in Chenzhou, a municipality in China’s Hunan province, reported two Covid-19-positive individuals had entered the city after fleeing Hong Kong in a boat, bypassing border and disease controls. Such illicit departures have now become so common, state media report, that officials are offering $16,000 rewards for tips on illegal border crossings. The former British colony, long a haven for Chinese people escaping political and economic chaos, is fast losing its allure.

As Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s administration jails opponents and fumbles its pandemic response, news outlets have focused on distress radiating out of the Western expatriate community. Their loss, the argument goes, would make the city less “international”.

Perhaps, but Hong Kong’s internationalism is vastly exaggerated.

The 2016 census showed the city had fewer than 60,000 Caucasian residents, 0.8% of the total. Ethnically Chinese people make up 92% of the 7.4 million population. Same goes for the stock market: 98% of the Hang Seng Composite Index constituents are Chinese. The smattering of loud white people gabbing at pubs in the financial district might look cosmopolitan to locals, but by contrast there are nearly 900,000 Chinese living in the New York metro area.

Mainland migrants, on the other hand, are more numerous and more important to Hong Kong’s future. They share nationality with locals but must get visas to relocate, just like foreigners. Official data shows an average of around 40,000 of them moved to the city every year between 2010 and 2019 under the “one-way permit” scheme; another 11,000 or so per year come via a visa programme for skilled mainland professionals, and then there are college students. Those who stay seven years can switch to a Hong Kong passport, at which point they statistically blend with locals.

This community plays a crucial role intermediating between the city and the $15 trillion Goliath next door. Native Mandarin-speakers help banks, luxury brands and manufacturers understand and do business in the People’s Republic. The stock exchange’s charismatic former Chief Executive Charles Li, who linked equity and bond trading between Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Shanghai bourses – a game-changing reform – is a migrant from northern China. Every year mainland-headquartered banks take over one-third of the fees generated by equity issues on the local bourse, Dealogic data show. The trade and investment flowing through the city focuses almost entirely on the market to the north.

LOSING PATIENCE

Now that the seven-day average case rate has crossed 8,000 daily new cases, an all-time peak, decades of underinvestment in public healthcare – aggravated by decades of reluctance to import mainland-trained medical staff – are becoming brutally clear. Like the Westerners, the mainlander community is now full of stories of people sending children back home or evacuating outright.

Patients were forced to wait outside overflowing public hospitals in the middle of a winter monsoon; adding insult to injury, mainlanders who went to government medical centres often complain that doctors and nurses are unwilling, or unable, to speak clear Mandarin. During a recent visit, a local doctor confessed she was unable to translate a diagnosis from English into Chinese because she didn’t know the characters for the patient’s condition.

Official projections suggest the financial hub needs average net inflows of over 40,000 people per year through 2069 to offset the accelerating contraction of its population. From the end of 2019 to the middle of 2021 the city lost 123,000 people. Since the contagion rate blew up in mid-February, net departures via the airport and land border have averaged over 3,000 per day.

The 2019 pro-democracy demonstrations contained a localist faction that openly resented Mandarin-speakers, so some mainland immigrants do cheer the government’s hard line. President Xi Jinping’s interest in the city may be limited to ensuring it doesn’t revolt, but individuals move here for opportunity, quality of life, and even political freedom. Yet for all Lam’s performative acts of loyalty, she has made little progress resolving long-standing economic issues that make Hong Kong one of the most unequal societies in the world.

Like everyone else, mainlanders who move to Hong Kong get gouged by elite family monopolies, overpaying for rent, education and groceries. The slow pace of digitisation and innovation is baffling to those accustomed to China’s cashless, app-driven lifestyle. The average Hong Konger may be four times wealthier than the average mainlander in terms of gross national income. But China’s best and brightest, trained in the West and multilingual, no longer need a stint in Hong Kong for international gloss. Indeed mainlanders seeking multinational experience need not leave China; VF Group, parent company of Vans and Northface, relocated its Asian operations from Hong Kong to Shanghai in 2021, and other global companies and financial institutions are conducting similar migrations. Pay gaps are shrinking while the city’s stratospheric cost of living erodes its income tax advantage. Lam herself is encouraging young Hong Kongers to move north to work.

Some locals accuse mainlanders of driving up property prices, of being uncouth, brainwashed or worse. Be that as it may, the city’s future depends on them. Hong Kong can afford to lose the Western expatriates. It’s the Chinese people officials have to reassure.

