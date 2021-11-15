Hong Kong IPO detour turns into rockier road

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese companies may have to re-route yet again. After ride-hailing service Didi Global’s U.S. initial public offering debacle in July, closer scrutiny of companies housing sensitive data sparked anticipation that Hong Kong’s bourse would benefit at New York’s expense. A new draft rule from the powerful Cyberspace Administration of China, however, would require a similar security review for would-be market debutants in the Asian financial hub.

Many new issuers will be caught up; while having information on just 1 million users doesn’t automatically trigger an inspection as it does for foreign listings, what data might endanger national interests is vague. That could slow down, or even throw up a roadblock, for companies such as Xiaohongshu, or “Little Red Book”, an Instagram-like social-media app. It put its U.S. IPO plan on hold to pursue one in Hong Kong instead, according to Bloomberg. Others also may find a planned detour from the Big Apple to Hong Kong ultimately takes them back to Shanghai or Shenzhen. (By Yawen Chen)

