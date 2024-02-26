Hong Kong investor files injunction on NEC's JAE stake sale

By Makiko Yamazaki

TOKYO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based hedge fund Oasis Management has filed an injunction to block NEC's 6701.T sale of its stake in its listed unit Japan Aviation Electronics (JAE) 6807.T, saying that the sale would inflict damage on its shareholders.

The injunction request, filed with the Tokyo District Court on Feb. 20 and seen by Reuters on Monday, said Oasis "believes that the NEC board of directors neglected an opportunity to sell JAE shares at such a high price, in breach of their fiduciary duty owed to shareholders".

The breach of fiduciary duty by NEC's board of directors led to direct, quantifiable losses to NEC shareholders, Oasis said, adding that it has been an NEC shareholder since 2020 with shares in excess of 3 million currently.

NEC could not be reached immediately for comment.

Reuters reported NEC had received multiple buyout offers from global private equity funds for JAE before agreeing to tender much of its 51% stake to the unit at a discount via a tender offer.

At least three global funds have indicated to both JAE and its parent NEC they were willing to pay substantial premiums to buy out the maker of electronics components, sources told Reuters.

JAE's tender offer, which runs from Jan. 30 through Feb. 28, sets the price at a 14% discount to the 3,040 yen closing prior to the announcement.

Oasis revealed in its statement to the court it made an offer on Jan. 30 to purchase NEC's shares in JAE for 3,000 yen per share.

Similarly, Chicago-based investor Curi RMB Capital has called on NEC and JAE to cancel their buyback deal and reconsider alternative buyout offers they have received.

It plans to seek the companies' board minutes under court permission to evaluate their decision-making process and "pursue appropriate recourse against the board on behalf of shareholders", the fund said.

