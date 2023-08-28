News & Insights

Hong Kong interbank rates fall across all tenors

August 28, 2023 — 11:41 pm EDT

Written by Georgina Lee for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong interbank rates fell across all tenors on Tuesday, with the two-week rate falling the most and down for the fourth consecutive day.

The one-week interbank offered rate (Hibor) HIHKD1WD= dropped 12.1 basis points (bps) to 3.04%, the lowest since April 21.

Two-week Hibor HIHKD2WD= also fell 13.4 bps to 3.25%, the lowest since April 27.

The overnight Hibor HIHKDOND= rate also fell by 11.3 bps to 1.84%, the lowest in more than four months.

