Hong Kong insurer FWD Goup cutting around 50 jobs - sources

SYDNEY, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Asia-focused insurer FWD Group has cut around 50 jobs in its head offices this week, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The job cuts took place mainly in Hong Kong and Singapore, added one of the sources. The two sources requested not to be identified as the information has not been made public.

"Like all successful companies, we routinely review and adjust our head office resources to ensure we have an appropriately skilled and sized team to support our fast-growing pan Asian business," an emailed statement from FWD Group to Reuters said on Friday.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Selena Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

