Hong Kong halts batch of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines after defective packaging -SCMP

HONG KONG, March 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong suspended COVID-19 vaccinations from a single batch of Pfizer/BioNTech shots over defective packaging, the South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

On Wednesday, several centres around the Asian financial hub were told to stop using the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to notices seen by residents.

The government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

