Hong Kong govt to lead $5 bln rescue package for Cathay Pacific

SYDNEY, June 9 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd 0293.HK announced on Tuesday a recapitalisation plan worth HK$39 billion ($5.03 billion) led by the Hong Kong government to help it weather the coronavirus pandemic.

The government will be issued HK$19.5 billion of preference shares, HK$1.95 billion of warrants and will provide a HK$7.8 billion bridging loan, Cathay said.

The pact also includes a HK$11.7 billion rights issue to existing shareholders, led by Swire Pacific Ltd 0019.HK and Air China Ltd 0753.HK, 601111.SS, which had halted trading on Tuesday morning alongside Cathay, pending an announcement.

($1=HK$7.7502)

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9171 7143;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.