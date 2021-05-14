Hong Kong government freezes assets of media tycoon Jimmy Lai

Removes garble in par 2

HONG KONG, May 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Security Bureau said on Friday it has frozen assets belonging to jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, in the first use of seizure powers granted to authorities under the national security law.

The assets included all the shares of Next Digital Limited 0282.HK held by Lai, and the property in the local bank accounts of three companies owned by him, according to a government statement issued on behalf of the Security Bureau.

Lai was sentenced to 14 months in prison for taking part in unauthorised assemblies during mass pro-democracy protests in 2019.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Andrew Hevens)

((twinnie.siu@tr.com; 852-3462 7715;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.