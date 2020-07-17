Hong Kong gives conditional greenlight to Gilead COVID-19 drug containing Remdesivir

HONG KONG, July 17 (Reuters) - A Gilead Sciences GIL.O medicine containing Remdesivir has received a conditional greenlight to be used to curb the coronavirus pandemic, Hong Kong officials said on Friday.

The Hong Kong unit of the California-based drugmaker has to continue to submit additional data on the safety, effectiveness and quality of Veklury, which contains Remdesivir, the Drug Office of Department of Health said on its website.

Remdesivir, which helped shorten hospital recovery times in a U.S. clinical trial, has been added to several countries' list of treatments against the disease that has killed over half a million people globally.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu Hong Kong, Roxanne Liu in Beijing; Editing by Catherine Evans)

