Hong Kong fund to sell Japan, S.Korea Burger King business - Nikkei

TOKYO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong fund Affinity Equity partners plans to sell its Japan and South Korean Burger King business and could fetch around 100 billion yen ($874 million), the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

($1 = 114.4800 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey, Editing by Louise Heavens)

