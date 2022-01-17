US Markets

Hong Kong fund to sell Japan, S.Korea Burger King business - Nikkei

Contributor
Sam Nussey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Hong Kong fund Affinity Equity partners plans to sell its Japan and South Korean Burger King business and could fetch around 100 billion yen ($874 million), the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

TOKYO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong fund Affinity Equity partners plans to sell its Japan and South Korean Burger King business and could fetch around 100 billion yen ($874 million), the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

($1 = 114.4800 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((sam.nussey@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular