Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's official foreign currency reserve assets stood at $436.9 billion at end-January, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Tuesday, up 3.0 percent from $424.0 billion at end-December. ((Reporting by Hong Kong news room)( +852 2841 5763))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.