Hong Kong financial chief revises down this year's GDP growth to over 3%

November 07, 2023 — 01:48 am EST

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan said on Tuesday he expects economic growth of more than 3% this year, just three months after the city updated its expectations for 2023.

In August, the government revised its growth forecast for the full year to a range of 4.0% to 5.0% from 3.5%-5.5%.

Chan delivered the new prediction at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's Global Financial Leaders Investment Summit, where some of the world's largest banking and asset management bosses have gathered.

"This year, despite the external headwinds, very complex and changing circumstances, we expect our GDP growth to be over 3%," Chan said.

"Well, it is a little slower than what we would like to see. But this recovery effort is sustaining," Chan said.

Hong Kong's economic growth accelerated in the third quarter to 4.1% from a year earlier with the support of inbound tourism and private consumption.

But the government has also warned that a "difficult external environment" amid geopolitical tensions and tight financial conditions will weigh on Hong Kong's economic fortunes.

