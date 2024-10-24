Hong Kong Finance Group Ltd. Announces Major Loan Transaction

Hong Kong Finance Group Ltd. (HK:1273) has released an update.

Hong Kong Finance Group Ltd. has announced a discloseable transaction, providing a loan of HK$13,000,000 to Customer C and Customer D, secured by valuable properties in Hong Kong. The loan, with an interest rate of 1.8% per month over six months, is backed by strong collateral and positive credit assessments. This transaction highlights the company’s active engagement in the money lending sector.

