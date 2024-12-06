Hong Kong Ferry Holdings Announces Share Registrar Change

Hong Kong Ferry Holdings Co. Ltd. (HK:0050) has released an update.

Hong Kong Ferry Holdings Co. Ltd. will change its share registrar from Tricor Standard Limited to Tricor Investor Services Limited starting December 31, 2024. This move requires shareholders to submit applications for share transfer registration to the new registrar from this date onwards. Investors should note this change to ensure smooth handling of their share transactions.

