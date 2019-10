Hong Kong falls into first recession in 10 years - gov't estimate

HONG KONG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong slid into recession for the first time since the global financial crisis in the third quarter, advance estimates showed on Thurday, weighed down by increasingly violent anti-government protests and the protracted U.S.-China trade war.

The economy shrank 3.2% in July-September from the preceding period, contracting for a second straight quarter and meeting the technical definition of a recession, according to the preliminary government data.

From a year earlier, the economy contracted 2.9%. The readings were the weakest for the Asian financial hub since 2008/2009.

With no end to the protests in sight, the city's leader Carrie Lam warned on Tuesday that full-year growth could contract. Retail sales and tourism have plummeted.

