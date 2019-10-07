Hong Kong Exchanges drops $39 bln offer to buy LSE

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd 0388.HK said on Tuesday it will not make an offer for London Stock Exchange Group LSE.L, a month after it unveiled a $39 billion takeover approach for the bourse operator.

"The Board of HKEX continues to believe that a combination of LSEG and HKEX is strategically compelling," HKEX said in a statement.

