Hong Kong Exchanges delays open on Monday morning due to black rainstorm

Contributor
Donny Kwok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said on Monday the the morning trading sessions of both the securities and derivatives markets, including Stock Connect trading, have been delayed due to a black rainstorm warning.

HONG KONG, June 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing 0388.HK said on Monday the the morning trading sessions of both the securities and derivatives markets, including Stock Connect trading, have been delayed due to a black rainstorm warning.

If the warning is cancelled at or before midday, major products of the exchange's securities and derivatives markets, including Stock Connect trading, will resume trading in the afternoon, the Hong Kong bourse added.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843 6470; Reuters Messaging: donny.kwok.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters