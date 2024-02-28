Hong Kong exchange's 2023 profit rises 18% on investment income gains

HONG KONG, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's bourse operator on Thursday reported an 18% profit rise in 2023, bolstered by higher net investment income from its managed funds while trading and listing activities remain sluggish due to a weaker macro sentiment.

The profit attributable to shareholders of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) 0388.HK rose to HK$11.86 billion ($1.52 billion) last year from HK$10.08 billion in 2022, according to its earnings statement.

The profit, however, is smaller than a HK$12.05 billion average forecast from analysts compiled by LSEG.

($1 = 7.8272 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)

((Selena.Li@thomsonreuters.com; +852 39525868;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.