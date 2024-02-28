Hong Kong exchange's 2023 profit misses forecast as new listings, trading income sags

Adds earnings details throughout

HONG KONG, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's bourse operator on Thursday reported an 18% profit rise in 2023, but missed estimates as higher investment income was offset by a drop in trading and listing activities amid worsening macro conditions in the Asian financial hub.

The profit, however, is smaller than a HK$12.05 billion average forecast from analysts compiled by LSEG.

Net investment income from the exchange's corporate funds during the year posted a gain of HK$1.5 billion, compared to a loss of HK$48 million in the year-ago period, according to the statement.

