Hong Kong exchange's 2023 profit misses forecast as new listings, trading income sags

Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

February 28, 2024 — 11:54 pm EST

HONG KONG, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's bourse operator on Thursday reported an 18% profit rise in 2023, but missed estimates as higher investment income was offset by a drop in trading and listing activities amid worsening macro conditions in the Asian financial hub.

The profit, however, is smaller than a HK$12.05 billion average forecast from analysts compiled by LSEG.

Net investment income from the exchange's corporate funds during the year posted a gain of HK$1.5 billion, compared to a loss of HK$48 million in the year-ago period, according to the statement.

