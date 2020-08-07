Hong Kong exchange seeks greater disciplinary powers

HONG KONG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong bourse proposed increasing its disciplinary powers in a consultation document published on Friday.

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, a unit of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing 0388.HK, is the front line regulator for listings and listed companies in Hong Kong.

The proposals include giving the exchange the power to issue statements expressly stating that individuals are unsuitable to be directors of listed companies, and greater powers to censure senior management of listed companies, in addition to directors.

(Reporting by Alun John Editing by Gareth Jones)

((Alun.John@thomsonreuters.com; +852-28415827;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.